Bennington Police investigate car shooting
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police say a man has a bullet hole in his car after driving on Route 279 near the New York border.
Timothy Keeler sent in a photo to WCAX. He called WCAX and says he was driving when he heard gunshots, but didn’t see anyone shooting.
Police say the shooting happened Monday at 7 p.m. and that a similar incident happened in a neighboring New York town nearly two years ago to the day on March 13, 2020.
