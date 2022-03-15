Bennington Police investigate car shooting

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police say a man has a bullet hole in his car after driving on Route 279 near the New York border.

Timothy Keeler sent in a photo to WCAX. He called WCAX and says he was driving when he heard gunshots, but didn’t see anyone shooting.

Police say the shooting happened Monday at 7 p.m. and that a similar incident happened in a neighboring New York town nearly two years ago to the day on March 13, 2020.

