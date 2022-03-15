Advertisement

Bennington Police investigate car shooting

Bennington Police say a man has a bullet hole in his car after driving on Route 279 near the New York border.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police say a man has a bullet hole in his car after driving on Route 279 near the New York border.

Timothy Keeler sent in a photo to WCAX. He called WCAX and says he was driving when he heard gunshots, but didn’t see anyone shooting.

Police say the shooting happened Monday at 7 p.m. and that a similar incident happened in a neighboring New York town nearly two years ago to the day on March 13, 2020.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Kris Radder
Police ID man shot in Westminster shooting investigation
File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle...
Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
Police arrested a man near his home Monday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed...
Police arrest St. Albans man after high-speed chase

Latest News

Vermont lawmakers to hold vigil to show support for Ukraine
Several Vermont lawmakers will be standing on the Vermont Statehouse steps Tuesday in another...
Vermont lawmakers to hold vigil to show support for Ukraine
Bennington Police say a man has a bullet hole in his car after driving on Route 279 near the...
Bennington Police investigate car shooting
Courtesy: Kris Radder
Police ID man shot in Westminster shooting investigation