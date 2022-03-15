Advertisement

Burlington mayor still encourages relationships with Russian sister city

While Burlington's official sister city relationship with a Russian city is still suspended, Mayor Miro Weinberger encourages relationships with people.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s official sister city relationship with a Russian city is still suspended, Mayor Miro Weinberger encourages relationships with people.

Last week, Weinberger made the decision to suspend the official diplomatic government relationships with Yaroslavl in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Weinberger says he supports the sister city program’s efforts to maintain relationships with people over there and says that can be useful to keep information flowing.

The program director says many in Burlington have dear friends in Russia and that there should be a distinction between Putin’s war and the teachers and musicians and small business owners who oppose the war and live in fear.

