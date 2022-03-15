Advertisement

As cases fall, New Hampshire closes state-run COVID testing sites

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire has closed its state-run COVID testing sites as cases across the region continue to decline. But that doesn’t mean state officials want people to stop getting tested for the virus.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu calls it a significant milestone-- the closing of seven state-run PCR testing sites, including one in Claremont.

“The issue if you want to go out of the country, yes PCR is the standard,” said Cecilia Keady of Keady Family Practice in Claremont.

But PCR tests, which officials say tend to be the most accurate, will no longer be administered at state-run sites.

The state PCR test sites were established in response to a nationwide shortage of rapid antigen tests. But those tests are now readily available and positive cases throughout the region have fallen sharply.

Yet officials at Keady Family Practice say people should continue to test for COVID-19.

Cecilia Keady: You wake up with the sore throat, a fever, we want to do the test today.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Why?

Cecilia Keady: Because we want to treat you today.

And PCR tests are still available at hospitals across the Granite State including in Claremont, Lebanon, Plymouth, Lancaster, Littleton, Colebrook and Berlin.

“We see the numbers decreasing across the nation and in the Upper Valley, but we do know that COVID is still here,” Shelley Friedman said.

Friedman is the clinical manager of primary care at the Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, where PCR tests are available by appointment.

She says vaccinations, testing and simple things like hand-washing are the keys to moving beyond the pandemic.

“We recognize and understand people are sick of the pandemic, they are sick of wearing a mask, they want to get back to some sort of normal. But we still have to continue these safety practices,” Friedman said.

“Please get vaccinated,” Keady said. “You will be helping everybody and continue testing.”

Rapid antigen tests are also available for sale at all of New Hampshire’s state-run liquor stores.

