Federal charges filed in connection with Swanton homicide investigation

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are new developments in a homicide investigation in Swanton.

Elijah Oliver, 22, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was found dead in a home on First Street in Swanton in early February.

The medical examiner said Oliver was shot multiple times in the torso and ruled the death a homicide.

Now, new federal charges related to the case have been filed, painting a clearer picture of what may have happened.

The feds are now holding three people who may be connected to the homicide investigation. They aren’t charged with murder, but they do face federal drug or gun crimes charges.

Here’s a look at the timeline of what’s happened:

Early on the morning of Feb. 2, Oliver was found dead at 45 First Street in Swanton. Vermont State Police launched their investigation.

Within hours, police turned their attention to a second home just five minutes away at 361 North River Street where Misti-Lyn Morin and Eric Raymond live.

Court paperwork reveals law enforcement was watching as three men left the North River Street house-- Raymond and two others who lived on First Street.

The men loaded up an ATV and trailer, and Raymond drove them both behind the home.

Late that afternoon, WCAX News was there as police got a search warrant and went inside. They also followed those fresh ATV tracks out back to an abandoned car. Underneath was a bed sheet covering an AM-15 assault-style rifle. Police believe Raymond put it there.

Raymond was arrested a little more than a week later, charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Misti-Lyn Morin is now also charged with being a known drug user in possession of a gun.

Back at the home on First Street, one man who lived there-- Jesse Sweet-- also faces a federal gun charge. Prosecutors say he is a convicted domestic abuser.

Related Stories:

Police say man found dead in Swanton was shot

Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.