Advertisement

Federal charges filed in connection with Swanton homicide investigation

There are new developments in a homicide investigation in Swanton.
There are new developments in a homicide investigation in Swanton.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are new developments in a homicide investigation in Swanton.

Elijah Oliver, 22, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was found dead in a home on First Street in Swanton in early February.

The medical examiner said Oliver was shot multiple times in the torso and ruled the death a homicide.

Now, new federal charges related to the case have been filed, painting a clearer picture of what may have happened.

The feds are now holding three people who may be connected to the homicide investigation. They aren’t charged with murder, but they do face federal drug or gun crimes charges.

Here’s a look at the timeline of what’s happened:

Early on the morning of Feb. 2, Oliver was found dead at 45 First Street in Swanton. Vermont State Police launched their investigation.

Within hours, police turned their attention to a second home just five minutes away at 361 North River Street where Misti-Lyn Morin and Eric Raymond live.

Court paperwork reveals law enforcement was watching as three men left the North River Street house-- Raymond and two others who lived on First Street.

The men loaded up an ATV and trailer, and Raymond drove them both behind the home.

Late that afternoon, WCAX News was there as police got a search warrant and went inside. They also followed those fresh ATV tracks out back to an abandoned car. Underneath was a bed sheet covering an AM-15 assault-style rifle. Police believe Raymond put it there.

Raymond was arrested a little more than a week later, charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Misti-Lyn Morin is now also charged with being a known drug user in possession of a gun.

Back at the home on First Street, one man who lived there-- Jesse Sweet-- also faces a federal gun charge. Prosecutors say he is a convicted domestic abuser.

Related Stories:

Police say man found dead in Swanton was shot

Police investigating suspicious death in Swanton

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting
Police arrested a man near his home Monday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed...
Police arrest St. Albans man after high-speed chase
File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
Kahliq Richardson on Monday pleaded guilty to federal gun charges stemming from the 2021...
Teen takes plea deal connected to fatal shooting in Rutland

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Scott weekly media briefing - March 15
RAW VIDEO: Scott weekly media briefing - March 15
Health care workers are picketing at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh,...
Health care workers picket at CVPH; demand better staffing, new contract
Vt. Senate considers measure to give ethics commission statutory backing
File photo
USS Vermont crew touring the Green Mountains