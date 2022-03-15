Advertisement

Hassan bill supporting youth mental health signed into law

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A bill sponsored by New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan to give support to young people in need of mental health services, has been signed into law by the president.

The STANDUP Act encourages states, public schools, and tribes to use evidence-based tools and training to prevent suicide and offers grants to promote mental health awareness among kids. It also requires the federal government to publish best practices for student suicide awareness and prevention training and assistance putting those in place.

“Young people across New Hampshire are speaking out about the need for more mental health resources, and in the process, they are helping to break down the stigma that too often surrounds mental health,” Senator Hassan said. “The STANDUP Act is a testament to all the young people in our state who have lifted up this important issue all the way to the White House. This new law will help schools in New Hampshire meet the mental health needs of their students and save lives, and it’s important that it has been signed into law.”

The bill was co-sponsored by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

