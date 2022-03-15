Advertisement

Health care workers picket at CVPH; demand better staffing, new contract

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Health care workers are picketing at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, calling for safe staffing levels and a fair contract.

Nurses and health care professionals of the New York State Nurses Association, the Northeastern Central Labor Council and other supporters are holding a press conference.

Our Kelly O’Brien is there. She will have more on their demands tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting
File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
Police arrested a man near his home Monday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed...
Police arrest St. Albans man after high-speed chase
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle...
Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond

Latest News

Burlington Democrat Alex Stith is appealing Ali Dieng's narrow election victory in the city's...
Stith appeals defeat for Ward 7 City Council seat
cvph
Health care workers picket at CVPH; demand better staffing, new contract
cityhall
Stith appeals defeat for Ward 7 City Council seat
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing