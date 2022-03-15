Advertisement

New iOS will allow you to use Face ID while wearing a mask

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a...
The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask.(CNN/Apple via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the latest iOS update, you’ll no longer have to remove your face mask to use Face ID.

The Apple iOS 15.4 update allows users to unlock their phone with Face ID even while wearing a face mask. After you install the update, you’ll just have to go through the process of scanning your face with your mask on.

The new iOS, which rolled out Monday, also features new emojis and an additional voice option for Siri.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting
File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
Police arrested a man near his home Monday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed...
Police arrest St. Albans man after high-speed chase
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle...
Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond

Latest News

Rep. Peter Welch-File photo
Rep. Peter Welch tests positive for COVID-19
Health care workers are picketing at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh,...
Health care workers picket at CVPH; demand better staffing, new contract
Burlington Democrat Alex Stith is appealing Ali Dieng's narrow election victory in the city's...
Stith appeals defeat for Ward 7 City Council seat
President Joe Biden will sign the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
cvph
Health care workers picket at CVPH; demand better staffing, new contract