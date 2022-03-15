Advertisement

NY lawmakers want to boost funding for housing, home care

New York’s Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate are both pushing to boost funding for housing and home care in this year’s budget. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s Democratic-controlled Assembly and Senate are both pushing to boost funding for housing and home care in this year’s budget.

Legislative leaders have spent weeks negotiating with Gov. Kathy Hochul over the state budget, which lawmakers must pass by April 1.

Both legislative proposals would boost funding for rental relief, utility debt and home care.

Neither included extra relief for undocumented workers, while the Assembly’s lacked the Senate’s proposed statewide ban on fossil fuels in new construction.

