Pastor accused of possessing child sexual assault images

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire pastor has been arrested on a charge of possession of child sexual assault images.

Police said Tuesday the arrest of 46-year-old Stephen Bates, the pastor of the Bible Baptist Church in Nashua, came after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the church parsonage and found two flash drives containing “numerous” child pornography images. His bail was set at $3,000.

It wasn’t immediately known if Bates had a lawyer. Phone and email messages were left for him. Nashua police said in a news release that an investigation involving the church began in 2016. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

