Police investigating shooting in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in the town of Plattsburgh.

New York State Police say it happened on Wallace Hill Road.

One person was shot and is being treated at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Police say all the suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the general public.

They say the investigation is still underway.

The incident sent the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital into lockdown.

The hospital said the move is temporary while they care for those involved in that incident. The hospital said it is working with law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety.

Only people with emergency medical needs will be admitted to the hospital. All appointments on the main campus are canceled and people should call to reschedule. They say employees should report to work as scheduled and have their badges.

CVES-BOCES also went into a lockdown for a short time Tuesday afternoon. It has since been lifted and classes and activities have resumed.

The lock-out initiated earlier this afternoon due to an ongoing law enforcement matter in the greater Plattsburgh area has been lifted. All students, faculty and staff are safe. All classes and activities are continuing as normal. https://t.co/Dz1njrL3uo — CVES BOCES (@CVESBOCES) March 15, 2022

