Rep. Peter Welch tests positive for COVID-19

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Representative Peter Welch is the latest lawmaker to test positive for COVID-19.

The Vermont Congressman posted on social media Monday saying his symptoms are mild and that he’ll be isolating and working from home this week.

He says he is both vaccinated and boosted.

Welch was at a rally over the weekend in Montpelier. It’s unclear whether he was positive at the time.

This evening I tested positive for COVID. Thankfully, my symptoms,which started this morning, are mild. I am grateful... Posted by Peter Welch on Monday, March 14, 2022

