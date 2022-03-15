Advertisement

Revolutionary War monument in Boston to get a makeover

The landmark commemorates the time in March 1775 when 59 cannons were moved from Fort...
The landmark commemorates the time in March 1775 when 59 cannons were moved from Fort Ticonderoga, New York, to Boston.(Source: file photo (custom credit))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - The National Park Service says a Revolutionary War monument in Boston that commemorates a pivotal event in the conflict is getting a multimillion-dollar makeover.

The agency said Tuesday that the funding for the 115-foot Dorchester Heights monument from an appropriation from the Great American Outdoors Act will be announced Thursday. That is known as Evacuation Day because it marks the day British forces left Boston during the war.

The landmark commemorates the time in March 1775 when 59 cannons were moved from Fort Ticonderoga, New York, to Boston.

Officials say the monument has been plagued by water infiltration and structural deterioration for decades.

