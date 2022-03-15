Advertisement

Stith appeals defeat for Ward 7 City Council seat

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Democrat Alex Stith is appealing Ali Dieng’s narrow election victory in the city’s Ward 7 City Council race.

The appeal, filed Friday in Chittenden Superior Court, argues the city should count four ballots that were ruled “spoiled” on Town Meeting Day.

The city says it took the correct steps to fix the errors. The appeal aims to determine whether that is true.

Last Monday, Dieng, an independent, was declared the winner after a hand recount. The margin was just 2 votes.

Related Stories:

Dieng keeps Burlington City Council seat; wins recount by 2 votes

Burlington Progressives keep seats on City Council; 4 of 5 ballot measures pass

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting
File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
Police arrested a man near his home Monday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed...
Police arrest St. Albans man after high-speed chase
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said it was notified around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle...
Man dies after truck falls through ice at New Hampshire pond

Latest News

Rep. Peter Welch-File photo
Rep. Peter Welch tests positive for COVID-19
Health care workers are picketing at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh,...
Health care workers picket at CVPH; demand better staffing, new contract
cvph
Health care workers picket at CVPH; demand better staffing, new contract
reppeterwelch
Rep. Peter Welch tests positive for COVID-19