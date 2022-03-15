Stith appeals defeat for Ward 7 City Council seat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Democrat Alex Stith is appealing Ali Dieng’s narrow election victory in the city’s Ward 7 City Council race.

The appeal, filed Friday in Chittenden Superior Court, argues the city should count four ballots that were ruled “spoiled” on Town Meeting Day.

The city says it took the correct steps to fix the errors. The appeal aims to determine whether that is true.

Last Monday, Dieng, an independent, was declared the winner after a hand recount. The margin was just 2 votes.

