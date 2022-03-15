Stratton Mountain grad continues to make snowboarding more accessible

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Red Bull Slide-In Tour that brought some of the biggest names in snowboarding to New England concluded this past weekend, but it’s just the start for Stratton Mountain graduate Zeb Powell’s efforts to make snowboarding more accessible.

Part of the inspiration behind the snowboarding tour stemmed from Powell and his passion to diversify the sport for all communities and ages.

At first, Powell was turned away from snowboarding at an early age. He said the teacher was kind of mean and the experience just wasn’t the best, so he turned to skateboarding. Eventually, he gave it a second try and got hooked with snowboarding again, simply out having fun with his friends.

Powell would go on to become the first Black athlete to ever win a gold medal at the Winter X Games in 2020. The attention turned on him and now the 22-year-old wants to help others see the fun in snowboarding just like he did, and that if he can do it, you can do it too.

“I mean, the biggest thing for me is kind of diversifying the sport and getting people of color in the sport,” Powell said. “I guess making it more inclusive ... Just teaching everyone that it’s not all about competition, it’s about fun too. That’s a big thing for me, just always having fun. So, if you can teach someone to have fun on a snowboard, I think it goes a long way.”

