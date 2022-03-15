Advertisement

Vermont lawmakers to hold vigil to show support for Ukraine

It’s being called the ‘Freedom & Unity Vigil’ and it happens at 6:30 p.m. in Montpelier.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Vermont lawmakers will be standing on the Vermont Statehouse steps Tuesday in another show of solidarity for Ukraine.

Vermont’s governor lieutenant governor, as well at the house speaker, senate president pro tempore and various lawmakers will be there.

You’re encouraged to come and bring candles or lights.

Governor Phil Scott plans to sign an act into law Tuesday which will offer humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine

