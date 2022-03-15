Vermont lawmakers to hold vigil to show support for Ukraine

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Vermont lawmakers will be standing on the Vermont Statehouse steps Tuesday in another show of solidarity for Ukraine.

It’s being called the ‘Freedom & Unity Vigil’ and it happens at 6:30 p.m. in Montpelier.

Vermont’s governor lieutenant governor, as well at the house speaker, senate president pro tempore and various lawmakers will be there.

You’re encouraged to come and bring candles or lights.

Governor Phil Scott plans to sign an act into law Tuesday which will offer humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine

