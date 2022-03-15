Vermont State Police drone unit gets more use

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police created their drone team in 2018 thanks to a $125,000 investment from Homeland Security.

Police say the biggest uses at the moment are for search and rescue operations and crash reconstruction, which accounted for two-thirds of the calls last year. But the commanders say the sky is literally the limit.

Vt. State Police Sgt. Matthew Sweitzer says calls looking to use the drones have been steadily increasing to assist local police.

“We are seeing more for people lost in the backcountry,” Sweitzer said.

In 2021, VSP had 94 requests looking to use a drone. There were no reports in 2020 and only two requests for use the two years before that.

As they become more popular, they hope to add the capability to drop equipment if someone is injured, as well as a spotlight for night flights. They also have a speaker to communicate with a lost or injured person.

“There is also the old adage that a picture speaks 1,000 words,” Vt. State Police Sgt. Thomas Howard said.

Howard often tackles another primary use -- crash reconstruction.

“The benefit of being able to see that scene from the sky,” Howard said.

Howard says not only does it allow for crash measurements and clear documentation, but it also helps with speed; quick pictures from the sky allow them to get roads reopened faster.

“It also helps to prevent secondary crashes which historically has been a problem at some of these scenes,” said Howard.

State police have 12 FAA-certified pilots who also train at the state police level regularly. They hope to expand to 20 members, to ease increasing demand.

Howard says he understands there is skepticism around drone usage but he says their usage, monitored by the Legislature, is strictly professional.

“What we are focusing our efforts on are crashes, searches and making sure our members are safe if they are being deployed for some operational purpose,” Howard explained.

That could mean the bomb squad checking if everything has been detonated or providing watch for a special event like a marathon.

Howard says they already have paid dividends for the state and Vermonters.

“Just the frequency of calls that we are getting alone is showing that people understand that they are useful, and it’s now another tool in our toolbox,” said Howard.

Sweitzer says that all of the expansion from this point on will be based on how they’re using the drones. That means when there are more calls for one subject, the more investment into that technology.

