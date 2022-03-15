Advertisement

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.

It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.

She collided with a truck going south on Route 7 driven by Norman Arnold, 59, of Brandon.

Cushing died at the scene.

Arnold was not injured.

Police say both vehicles were totaled.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

