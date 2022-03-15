Vermont’s $36M settlement with Purdue, Sacklers moves forward

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will get $36.4 million from a settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.

That’s about three times as much as the original settlement. And the state could get another $1.4 million if some conditions are met.

Tuesday, the state attorney general’s office said the settlement was allowed to move ahead, but it still needs an appeals court to overturn an earlier district court ruling to be finalized.

