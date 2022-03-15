Advertisement

Vermont’s $36M settlement with Purdue, Sacklers moves forward

- File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will get $36.4 million from a settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family.

That’s about three times as much as the original settlement. And the state could get another $1.4 million if some conditions are met.

Tuesday, the state attorney general’s office said the settlement was allowed to move ahead, but it still needs an appeals court to overturn an earlier district court ruling to be finalized.

