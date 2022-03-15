Advertisement

Vt. Senate considers measure to give ethics commission statutory backing

(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate could vote on a bill this week that would create a code of ethics for state employees and elected officials.

Vermont is one of a few states in the county that does not have a statutory code of ethics at the state level, and a bill moving through the Senate aims to change that. The state does have an ethics commission that was created in 2017, but without a code by which to judge a person’s actions, they can only give ethical advice.

“Right now, it kind of puts us in a place where we can’t really get people final resolution to the issues that they’re coming to us about. Just because we can’t actually number one, just give them advice that we can say like yes, this is how you should behave when it comes to the law,” said the commission’s Christina Sivret.

She says Vermont’s current ethics approach is piecemeal, with each branch of government having its own policies, and that the proposed measure will create a baseline for behavior. Some of the items in the proposed code of ethics include:

  • Not using a position as a public servant for personal or financial gain
  • Not taking advantage of anything state-related unless it’s for a position’s duties
  • Cannot solicit or accept a gift. Some exceptions include food or gifts that are available to the general public
  • Engaging in ethics training

“It is a modest code of ethics. It’s really a starting point. So, we feel it’s imperative, especially in these times where people are losing faith in government, to actually have people stand up and say, Yes, we need to at least have this baseline code of ethics in place,” Sivret said.

The bill headed to the Senate floor stops short of giving the ethics commission investigative and enforcement powers, but after several years of discussion, the commission says the bill is a modest but important step forward.

