WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing this afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 23 new coronavirus cases for a total of 114,206. There have been a total of 608 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4%. The current number of hospitalizations is 17 with 4 in the ICU.

