WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing this afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 23 new coronavirus cases for a total of 114,206. There have been a total of 608 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4%. The current number of hospitalizations is 17 with 4 in the ICU.

