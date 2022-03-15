Wildlife Watch: Concerns about the future of mallards

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife is participating in a new study on a common bird in the Northeast, the mallard. There are concerns for the duck and its future.

Mallards can be spotted feeding in shallow waters all throughout the state, and officials say they are the most common duck that you see today, but that wasn’t always the case.

David Sausville/Vt. Fish and Wildlife: Historically, they weren’t very common in the area but they have built up since the 1930s, and over the last years, they have become the most common and popular duck in the Atlantic flyway.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Are they a native bird to Vermont?

David Sausville: Traditionally, they were not here. They were more of a midwestern bird. And with the land changes and the opening of agriculture, it made it more prairie-like, so the birds have adapted to using this area. And also the birds, in the early 1900s, people used to have captive flocks. Some were used as live decoys, some were raised for food. And when they weren’t doing that anymore, they released those and those were birds that came over from Europe.

Ike Bendavid: How’s the population today?

David Sausville: Population is still steady, in many aspects, in good shape. But we have been seeing a slow decline over the last 20 years... We do surveys each spring for breeding pairs to get a feel for how they are doing and it’s gone from about 1.5 million to about 1 million in the last 20-25 years.

Ike Bendavid: And why is there that decline?

David Sausville: That’s what we were looking at in the study is that we were not sure. There are lots of hypotheses-- the change in habitat as the survival changed, is there a difference in the native birds and the genetics and the old world mallards, and maybe there is some mixing-- and that’s something they are looking into. We are not sure and that’s why the study is going on through the flyway.

Ike Bendavid: Explain the study. Who’s involved and when did this start?

David Sausville: The study really began just this winter. We started trapping birds in January and it’s involved from Maine down to Virginia, cooperative project for the whole Atlantic flyway. And we also have partners in Canada. We are having graduate students and people from Ducks Unlimited.

Ike Bendavid: And what are you doing?

David Sausville: Just this past February we trapped eight mallards. We are only trapping hens and we are putting on satellite transmitters that have a solar unit, so these birds will be able to carry these at least two years. It collects data every six hours on these birds and it marks the location, what their activity is, that marks if they are surviving or not, mortality signal. We can go out and collect the bird and try to figure out what it died from. And the overall study is looking at what habitat they use. What are the survival rates, where are they moving them, and it’s very interesting. It takes GPS location on these birds and when they come into close contact with a cell tower, it will download that information, we can check it and the graduate students can monitor the situation.

Ike Bendavid: That information will give some sort of insight or answers on why that population is declining?

David Sausville: We are looking at any factors on why the population-- we are looking at the yearlong lifecycle of the bird, so spring on the nest, flights in the fall-- do they survive a harsh winter? And we are trying to go out on those nest sites and look at them and follow the broods and see how the broods are surviving... If you look at it from a long-term basis, any species that’s in decline, you need to know why they are declining. Is it something we have done? Can we correct that with either regional or local habitat changes or is it something maybe with a hunting regulation? Or is it something we don’t know about? If you think about other common species we used to have, our bats used to be very common and then a disease moves in and we are down to endangered species levels. That can happen to populations if you don’t monitor them and take care of them for the long run.

The state’s long-term plan is to continue the study for four more years and have actionable results by 2028.

