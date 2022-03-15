Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A quick moving system will spread a light mix of rain and snow across our region into the early morning hours on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northern and central New Hampshire until 2am Wednesday morning. A quick moving system will spread a light mix of rain and snow across our region into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Most spots will likely see no more than a dusting to an inch of snow, but areas in the advisory may accumulate 3 to 5 inches, especially in the higher elevations, through Wednesday morning.

Warmer weather returns to our region through the end of the week. Wednesday will start with some clouds, with skies becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Thursday will likely be our warmest day of the week with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs approaching 60. Clouds thicken up on Friday, ahead of our next weather system that will be arriving for the weekend.

It looks like more rain on the way for Saturday and Sunday. A weather system moving out of the Ohio Valley will move into our region by Saturday morning. We may start out with a brief mix of rain and snow, especially over northern New Hampshire, but will see mainly rain through the day and into Saturday night. Colder temperatures will return later on Sunday afternoon, with a change over to a mix of rain and snow.

Temperatures remain above normal heading into next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting
Police arrested a man near his home Monday morning after they say he led them on a high-speed...
Police arrest St. Albans man after high-speed chase
File photo
Vermont loosens COVID protocols
A fire at a barn in Williston caused about $50,000 in damage.
Williston barn damaged in fire
Kahliq Richardson on Monday pleaded guilty to federal gun charges stemming from the 2021...
Teen takes plea deal connected to fatal shooting in Rutland

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast