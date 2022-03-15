BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A quick moving system will spread a light mix of rain and snow across our region into the early morning hours on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northern and central New Hampshire until 2am Wednesday morning. A quick moving system will spread a light mix of rain and snow across our region into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Most spots will likely see no more than a dusting to an inch of snow, but areas in the advisory may accumulate 3 to 5 inches, especially in the higher elevations, through Wednesday morning.

Warmer weather returns to our region through the end of the week. Wednesday will start with some clouds, with skies becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Thursday will likely be our warmest day of the week with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs approaching 60. Clouds thicken up on Friday, ahead of our next weather system that will be arriving for the weekend.

It looks like more rain on the way for Saturday and Sunday. A weather system moving out of the Ohio Valley will move into our region by Saturday morning. We may start out with a brief mix of rain and snow, especially over northern New Hampshire, but will see mainly rain through the day and into Saturday night. Colder temperatures will return later on Sunday afternoon, with a change over to a mix of rain and snow.

Temperatures remain above normal heading into next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

