A wobbly frontal boundary will act as a focus for some rain & snow showers today, first early in the morning around sunrise, and then a little heavier batch of rain & snow in the late afternoon & evening hours. The snow will only amount to a dusting to around 2″ in some of the higher elevations in our central & northern areas.

Then here we go with that spring preview! It is still a “preview” because it is still winter until Sunday when spring officially begins. Wednesday through Friday will feature lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the 50s, and even some low 60s, for high temperatures.

Come the weekend, though, a frontal system will be moving in with some wet & snowy weather. Rain showers will move in on Friday night, and it may start out with a wintry mix in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. During the day on Saturday, rain will be on-and-off. As the system moves by to the east, colder air will be coming in, changing the rain to some snow - mainly in the mountains on Sunday. There will still be some rain showers in the valleys.

Then we’ll dry out again with partly sunny skies on Monday.

Spring officially begins on Sunday at 11:33 AM - the exact time of the vernal equinox! -Gary

