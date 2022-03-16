Advertisement

Burglary at Crossroads Mobil in Alburgh

Police say this incident appears to be tied to an attempted burglary at the Alburgh Village Jolley.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are trying to find a person, possibly armed with a gun, who burglarized a convenience store.

Police say it happened early Wednesday morning and the person used a gun to break the glass door at the Crossroads Mobil in Alburgh.

The person is accused of stealing several items and running off.

Police say they assume the person still has a gun.

They say the incident appears to be tied to an attempted burglary at the Alburgh Village Jolley.

