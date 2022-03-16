Campaign 2022: How much each candidate has raised and spent

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Midnight, Tuesday night is the filling deadline for the statewide candidates for Vermont. One of the most competitive contest right now is among the four democrats running for Lieutenant Governor.

David Zuckerman, former Lieutenant Governor who wants his job back. He raised $92,317 this quarter and spent $18,069.

Woodstock Representative Charlie Kimbell raised $43,637 and spent $4,637.

Danville Representative Kitty Toll is reporting the most fundraising so far out of the candidates, raising $117,747 and spending $6,442.63.

Executive Director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs, Patricia Preston raised $88,935 and spent $9,175.

On the Republican side, State Senator, Joe Benning raised $8,174 this cycle and spent $1,816.

Rutland activist Greg Thayer is also running for he republican nomination and has not posted his numbers yet.

