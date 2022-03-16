Champlain College Leahy Center to receive $755K

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College’s Leahy Center for Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity is set to receive more than $755,000 from the Omnibus Appropriations Bill.

Senator Patrick Leahy secured the funding after President Biden signed the bill into law. The center will use the funds to strengthen cyber defenses for Vermont based organizations, including municipalities, schools, non-profits, and small businesses.

