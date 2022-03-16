Advertisement

FEMA funding runs out for COVID Support VT

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A FEMA-funded program to make sure Vermonters got connected to resources for mental health, food insecurity, housing help and unemployment assistance during the pandemic is shutting down at the end of this month.

COVID Support VT says they reached 13,039 Vermonters in two years, including 6,928 people attending support and wellness groups, and 2,865 receiving help via telephone.

While Project Director Alex Karambelas says people are still reaching out for assistance, their FEMA funding ran out. It had already been extended twice and was one of the last in the country still running.

“I think that’s really a testament to the work, the amazing work that our team has done throughout the pandemic. They have referred to our program as the gold standard when it comes to some of these programs that they’ve been operating, so we’re actually very thankful that we were able to be extended as long as we did,” Karambelas said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Alex Karambelas.

If you need assistance getting connected to resources for mental health, housing, substance use and more, she says to contact 211 where they’ll help you get to the appropriate organization to assist you.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's COVID briefing.
Vermont COVID-testing procedures to change
Police say all the suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the general public.
Plattsburgh shooting sends 1 to hospital; suspects in custody
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting

Latest News

Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official
Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate...
What would daylight saving time all the time be like?
Campaign 2022: How much each candidate has raised and spent - clipped version
Campaign 2022: How much each candidate has raised and spent - clipped version
Fuller Hall at St. Johnsbury Academy
New rules require publicly funded independent schools to accept special-ed students
New rules require publicly funded independent schools to accept special-ed students
New rules require publicly funded independent schools to accept special-ed students