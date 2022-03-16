FEMA funding runs out for COVID Support VT

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A FEMA-funded program to make sure Vermonters got connected to resources for mental health, food insecurity, housing help and unemployment assistance during the pandemic is shutting down at the end of this month.

COVID Support VT says they reached 13,039 Vermonters in two years, including 6,928 people attending support and wellness groups, and 2,865 receiving help via telephone.

While Project Director Alex Karambelas says people are still reaching out for assistance, their FEMA funding ran out. It had already been extended twice and was one of the last in the country still running.

“I think that’s really a testament to the work, the amazing work that our team has done throughout the pandemic. They have referred to our program as the gold standard when it comes to some of these programs that they’ve been operating, so we’re actually very thankful that we were able to be extended as long as we did,” Karambelas said.

If you need assistance getting connected to resources for mental health, housing, substance use and more, she says to contact 211 where they’ll help you get to the appropriate organization to assist you.

