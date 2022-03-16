Advertisement

Hochul signs bills targeting sexual harassment

Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
Gov. Kathy Hochul/File(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed three bills Wednesday aimed at addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.

One bill establishes toll-free, confidential hotline victims can report workplace sexual harassment and speak with professionals. Hochul said the measures will let everyone know that they are entitled to live and work in an environment of dignity, respect, and the safety they deserve.

“There will be a link to people who are attorneys that can help them deal with what they’re going through, but a place where they can just make a phone call and we’ll advertise this number,” Hochul said.

A second bill makes all state and public employers subject to the Human Rights Law. And the final bill will prohibit retaliatory action by employers against employees who make complaints.

Hochul took office last year after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned over numerous sexual harassment allegations.

