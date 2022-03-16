Hoopcat fans head to Buffalo for big dance, no masks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - For the first time in three years, the stands will be full of college basketball fans for the big dance, and that includes those making the trek from the Green Mountain State to watch the University of Vermont Catamounts play Arkansas in Buffalo Thursday night.

As fans get ready to watch the first round of the NCAA tournament in Buffalo, COVID protocols aren’t on the program.

“It is like you were coming pre-pandemic,” said Matt Reitnour, the tournament’s media coordinator. “The masking rules and things of that nature have gone away. They’ve been rescinded by the state.”

Reitnour says planning for this week’s events got underway in June and not only will this be a return to normal for fans, it’s also a boost to the local economy. “Seven million dollars will be put into the local economy in western New York and the city of Buffalo with these folks in town. That is a huge piece. The restaurant folks that we’ve been in constant contact with are ready to go,” he said.

Many UVM fans are making the trek to Buffalo and some Catamount fans are already here. Jack and Sara Lylis of South Burlington made the more than 7-hour trek to watch the game. They say after three years of not having fans in attendance, this will be special. “It was terrible when fans couldn’t go. It’s going to be a different kind of excitement to have that large of a crowd involved and particularly if the fans from the other schools back the poor little guy from Vermont -- that could get interesting,” Jack said.

“In Patrick, when you have a mask on, it is really hot. So, I’m looking forward to being able to cheer and yell and not feel that I’m going to suffocate by having the mask on, not feel so sequestered,” added Sara.

Tip-off time at the Key Bank Center is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The 13th seeded Catamounts face off against number 4 seeded Arkansas.

