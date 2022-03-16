Advertisement

Hoopcat fans head to Buffalo for big dance, no masks

By Cam Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WCAX) - For the first time in three years, the stands will be full of college basketball fans for the big dance, and that includes those making the trek from the Green Mountain State to watch the University of Vermont Catamounts play Arkansas in Buffalo Thursday night.

As fans get ready to watch the first round of the NCAA tournament in Buffalo, COVID protocols aren’t on the program.

“It is like you were coming pre-pandemic,” said Matt Reitnour, the tournament’s media coordinator. “The masking rules and things of that nature have gone away. They’ve been rescinded by the state.”

Reitnour says planning for this week’s events got underway in June and not only will this be a return to normal for fans, it’s also a boost to the local economy. “Seven million dollars will be put into the local economy in western New York and the city of Buffalo with these folks in town. That is a huge piece. The restaurant folks that we’ve been in constant contact with are ready to go,” he said.

Many UVM fans are making the trek to Buffalo and some Catamount fans are already here. Jack and Sara Lylis of South Burlington made the more than 7-hour trek to watch the game. They say after three years of not having fans in attendance, this will be special. “It was terrible when fans couldn’t go. It’s going to be a different kind of excitement to have that large of a crowd involved and particularly if the fans from the other schools back the poor little guy from Vermont -- that could get interesting,” Jack said.

“In Patrick, when you have a mask on, it is really hot. So, I’m looking forward to being able to cheer and yell and not feel that I’m going to suffocate by having the mask on, not feel so sequestered,” added Sara.

Tip-off time at the Key Bank Center is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The 13th seeded Catamounts face off against number 4 seeded Arkansas.

Related Stories:

Vermont earns No. 13 seed, will play No. 4 Arkansas in Round of 64

UVM reclaims America East title

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's COVID briefing.
Vermont COVID-testing procedures to change
Police say all the suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the general public.
Plattsburgh shooting sends 1 to hospital; suspects in custody
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting

Latest News

Residents of Saranac Lake have elected a new mayor. - File photo
Saranac Lake voters elect new mayor
A scone recipe is at the heart of the 'Let Good Thoughts Rise' Scouting patch.
King Arthur and Cabot team up to teach Scouts mindfulness through baking
March 15 was the filing deadline for candidates for statewide office in Vermont.
Campaign 2022: How much each candidate has raised and spent
Olympic bronze medalist Megan Nick signs autographs for fans Wednesday.
Vt. celebrates return of Olympic medalist Megan Nick