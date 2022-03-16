Advertisement

King Arthur and Cabot team up to teach Scouts mindfulness through baking

A scone recipe is at the heart of the 'Let Good Thoughts Rise' Scouting patch.
A scone recipe is at the heart of the 'Let Good Thoughts Rise' Scouting patch.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont companies are helping Scouts across the country practice mindfulness.

Scouts learn all sorts of skills through earning patches and King Arthur Baking Company and Cabot are helping to teach mindfulness with the ‘Let Good Thoughts Rise’ program. It’s a way for kids to earn a patch that teaches the basics of baking and taking good care of mental health. The online program will help kids learn how to make scones from scratch. The idea is that even though it’s a messy process to make scones, it doesn’t have to be perfect to be delicious.

The ‘Let Good Thoughts Rise’ patch is the newest of Cabot’s seven patches. It was started to help the company make connections within the community and teach mindfulness through baking.

“Ideally, we’re bringing a sense of peace as well as a sense of pride, independence, self-sufficiency, and purpose as well as connectedness with the rest of the world,” said Cabot’s Erika Anderson-Putman.

Cabot’s other patches cover topics including sustainability and gratitude. They say over 250,000 Scouts have participated in the programs.

Elissa Borden spoke with King Arthur’s Brittany Pye to learn more about the latest program.

