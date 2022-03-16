Advertisement

Massive fire breaks out at Walmart distribution center in Indiana

Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.
Smoke from a fire is seen at the Walmart Distribution Center in Plainfield, Ind., on Wednesday.(Source: WISH/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Gray News) - Multiple departments responded to a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center Wednesday in Indiana.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson told reporters that all people are accounted for, including Walmart staff and emergency responders.

Massive plumes of smoke coming from the warehouse could be seen for miles. WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey noted that the fire was so large that it could be seen on radar.

Anderson said that after attempting to put out the fire, it grew so large that firefighters decided to take a “defensive” stance. He said he was confident it would be contained but discouraged people from coming to the area.

Around 1,000 employees were believed to be working at the building when the fire started.

There was no indication at this point what caused it.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's COVID briefing.
Vermont COVID-testing procedures to change
Police say all the suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the general public.
Plattsburgh shooting sends 1 to hospital; suspects in custody
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate Banking Committee...
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
FILE - A customer uses the contactless payment chip in their Visa card to purchase gasoline at...
How higher interest rates will affect Americans’ finances
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden calls Russian leader Vladimir Putin ‘a war criminal’
New Hampshire is going to close its state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites and demobilize...
NH to close state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites
FILE - Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, holds a replica of the...
Physicist Eugene Parker, namesake of NASA probe, dies at 94