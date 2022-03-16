New rules require publicly funded independent schools to accept special-ed students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than a year of painstaking deliberations, last week the State Board of Education adopted rules it says will prevent Vermont private schools that receive public dollars from discriminating against students with disabilities.

That means so-called independent schools that accept state funds will not be allowed to deny enrollment to students based on their special-education needs. It’s the state’s latest attempt to hold all schools that receive taxpayer money to standards similar to those for public schools — a push that some independent schools have bristled at in the past.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.