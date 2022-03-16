Advertisement

New rules require publicly funded independent schools to accept special-ed students

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than a year of painstaking deliberations, last week the State Board of Education adopted rules it says will prevent Vermont private schools that receive public dollars from discriminating against students with disabilities.

That means so-called independent schools that accept state funds will not be allowed to deny enrollment to students based on their special-education needs. It’s the state’s latest attempt to hold all schools that receive taxpayer money to standards similar to those for public schools — a push that some independent schools have bristled at in the past.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's COVID briefing.
Vermont COVID-testing procedures to change
Police say all the suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the general public.
Plattsburgh shooting sends 1 to hospital; suspects in custody
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting

Latest News

Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official
Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate...
What would daylight saving time all the time be like?
Campaign 2022: How much each candidate has raised and spent - clipped version
Campaign 2022: How much each candidate has raised and spent - clipped version
New rules require publicly funded independent schools to accept special-ed students
New rules require publicly funded independent schools to accept special-ed students