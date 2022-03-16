NH to close state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is going to close its state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites and demobilize most of its mobile vaccination teams on March 31.

The state opened 11 fixed vaccination sites between December and January, and mobile vaccination teams grew to seven.

The state sites will close in Ashland, Berlin, Claremont, Concord, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Salem and Stratham.

COVID-19 vaccines remain available through medical providers, pharmacies, urgent care centers and the three remaining mobile vaccination clinics.

The state closed its seven state-managed COVID-19 testing sites on March 15 as cases of the virus dropped.

