NY man admits to murder of Lyon Mountain woman

PLATTSBURGH. N.Y (WCAX) - An accused killer in New York’s North Country has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman last summer.

Craig Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole Cayea were accused of killing Crisie Luebbers in July. The Lyon Mountain woman’s body was found at a home in Schuyler Falls. Foster last year had already pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges. On Wednesday, he also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, grand larceny, and possession of a controlled substance.

He faces 36 years to life in prison when sentenced.

Cayea’s case is still pending.

Related Stories:

NY murder suspects plead guilty top drug charges

Suspect denies charges in North Country woman’s murder

New details on North Country murder investigation

North Country murder suspects make 1st court appearance

Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder

North Country homicide raises new questions about bail reform

NY couple charged in death of Lyon Mountain woman

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.