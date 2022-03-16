NY man admits to murder of Lyon Mountain woman
PLATTSBURGH. N.Y (WCAX) - An accused killer in New York’s North Country has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman last summer.
Craig Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole Cayea were accused of killing Crisie Luebbers in July. The Lyon Mountain woman’s body was found at a home in Schuyler Falls. Foster last year had already pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges. On Wednesday, he also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, grand larceny, and possession of a controlled substance.
He faces 36 years to life in prison when sentenced.
Cayea’s case is still pending.
