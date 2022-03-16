Police arrest Plattsburgh man after shooting, assault

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say one man is in jail after a shooting and assault in Plattsburgh that sent two people to the hospital.

New York State Police were called to a home on Wallace Hill Road at about 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators say Alexis Buckel, 40, of Plattsburgh, was shot after a dispute at the home. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say Daniel Basso, 32, of Plattsburgh, was assaulted with a gun during the dispute. He was treated at the hospital and released.

Troopers say Clarence Lee Jackson, 46, of Plattsburgh, is charged with assault and criminal use of a firearm in connection with the assault on Basso. Jackson is being held without bail at the Clinton County Jail.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

