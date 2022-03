SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Residents of Saranac Lake have elected a new mayor.

Republican James Williams got 599 votes, beating out Democrat Kelly Brunette by just 71 votes.

Current Mayor Clyde Rabideau is retiring at the end of his term on March 31.

