Seasonal peregrine nesting sites off limits

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The seasonal return of peregrine falcons to cliff nesting sites has prompted the annual closure of sites in Salisbury and Rochester.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Rattlesnake Cliff Area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid /Great Cliff Area in Rochester until Aug. 1. The trails and areas leading up to the cliffs are closed as well, while peregrine falcons raise their young.

Officials say that even though the falcons are considered a recovered species in the state, it’s still critical that they’re not disturbed so the recovery continues. They say 2021 was a successful year for peregrines, with 40 nesting pairs producing 68 young that fledged from their cliff nests across the state.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.