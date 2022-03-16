Advertisement

Seasonal peregrine nesting sites off limits

Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife/Tom Rogers
Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife/Tom Rogers (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The seasonal return of peregrine falcons to cliff nesting sites has prompted the annual closure of sites in Salisbury and Rochester.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Rattlesnake Cliff Area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid /Great Cliff Area in Rochester until Aug. 1. The trails and areas leading up to the cliffs are closed as well, while peregrine falcons raise their young.

Officials say that even though the falcons are considered a recovered species in the state, it’s still critical that they’re not disturbed so the recovery continues. They say 2021 was a successful year for peregrines, with 40 nesting pairs producing 68 young that fledged from their cliff nests across the state.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's COVID briefing.
Vermont COVID-testing procedures to change
Police say all the suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the general public.
Plattsburgh shooting sends 1 to hospital; suspects in custody
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Police have released the names of the suspects in a shooting incident in Westminster on...
Police ID suspects in Westminster shooting

Latest News

New Hampshire is going to close its state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites and demobilize...
NH to close state-managed COVID-19 vaccination sites
A tractor-trailer hit a state trooper cruiser and another vehicle on the Maine Turnpike,...
Tractor-trailer driver charged after hitting Maine trooper cruiser
Clarence Lee Jackson
Police arrest Plattsburgh man after shooting, assault
File photo
UVM to drop mask mandate Saturday