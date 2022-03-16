Settlement fund for youth center victims advances to NH Senate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has approved spending $100 million to settle sexual and physical abuse claims at the state-run youth detention center.

The proposal, which now goes to the Senate, would create a settlement fund to compensate those who were abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly the Youth Development Center. Victims of sexual abuse would be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million each. Payments to victims of physical abuse would be capped at $150,000.

The Manchester center has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, and 11 former workers were arrested in April.

