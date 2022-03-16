Advertisement

Shelburne celebrates return of Olympic medalist

Olympic bronze medalist Megan Nick signs autographs for fans Wednesday.
Olympic bronze medalist Megan Nick signs autographs for fans Wednesday.(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne native and Olympic medalist Megan Nick is back in Vermont and the town of Shelburne threw a celebration Wednesday.

The CVU grad took a bronze medal in freestyle aerial skiing last month, but that wasn’t always her sport of choice. She trained as a gymnast at the Green Mountain Training Center in Williston until her senior year of high school.

At a gathering at the center, Nick answered questions and signed autographs. She says her former coaches and teammates from the gym have been nothing but supportive. “Those coaches, the whole family, and teammates really shaped the person and athlete I am today, so they definitely helped me get to this point,” she said. But at the end of the day, her success was also the result of hard work. “A lot of pressure. I understand it’s a privilege to have that pressure and to feel that kind of pressure, but yeah, I definitely was the most stressed out in my life I’ve ever been. But I’m so glad I was able to put it down when it mattered.”

Nick also made a stop Wednesday at the Shelburne Fieldhouse, where she was escorted by first responders to the festivities, which included music and Palmer’s maple snow cones.

Tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11, Reporter Rachel Mann will have more from nick and from community members who say she inspired them.

