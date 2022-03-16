Suspect in St. Johnsbury murder extradited to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting that happened in a Saint Johnsbury parking lot earlier this month.

Jerry Ramirez, 35, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Vincent Keithan. Ramirez was already in jail in New York on a warrant for aggravated assault from before the fatal shooting. He was extradited to Vermont Tuesday night.

Police have said they believe the shooting was drug-related.

