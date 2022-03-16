Advertisement

Tractor-trailer driver charged after hitting Maine trooper cruiser

A tractor-trailer hit a state trooper cruiser and another vehicle on the Maine Turnpike,...
A tractor-trailer hit a state trooper cruiser and another vehicle on the Maine Turnpike, resulting in charges for the driver.(Courtesy: Maine State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KITTERY, Maine (AP) - A tractor-trailer hit a state trooper cruiser and another vehicle on the Maine Turnpike, resulting in charges for the driver.

Police said the trooper had his emergency lights on and was in the breakdown lane behind a truck when the crash happened on Wednesday.

WMTW-TV reports the tractor-trailer drifted into the lane and hit the cruiser, then veered into travel lanes and hit a Jeep.

Police say the family inside the Jeep and the trooper only suffered minor injuries.

They say the driver of the tractor-trailer faces charges of failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and distracted driving.

