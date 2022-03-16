UVM extension is seeking farmers for an ecosystem services survey

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont farmers are being asked to fill out a survey on getting money back for making environmental changes.

The state is considering compensating farmers for work they can do on their land like soil health, conservation easements or wetland restoration or conservation to name a few.

The idea is that performance in soil health or other environmental benefits will be measured and compensated at a predetermined rate.

The state has a working group determining how a payment for ecosystem (PES) program could work, and the UVM Extension is in charge of getting information to the working group through a survey that takes about 20-30 minutes.

“This is just one step along the way where clearly if we are going to be developing a program that farmers would be enrolled in we need to hear from the farmers,” said Heather Darby with the UVM Extension. “We need to really understand what their interest level is in signing up for a program that involves signing up for a program that pays for ecosystem services and how they would feel they would do, like do they think they could meet the metrics.”

The survey is currently open to the larger farming community.

It is online but if you need a paper copy, the Extension can get that to you.

