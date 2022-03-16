Advertisement

UVM grad helps adaptive athletes snowboard

An engineer at Burton Snowboards, Maggie Leon lends a hand to get others on the snow
By Jake Stansell
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maggie Leon always finds creative ways to snowboard.

When it gets closer to spring, the University of Vermont (UVM) graduate heads to her local ice rink and waits for the Zamboni to dump ice shavings onto the pavement. Then her and her friends create little obstacles with the ice, stair rails, trash cans -- anything to land some sick tricks. But it’s that same creativity Leon is using outside her local ice rink to help others find a way to snowboard.

An engineer at Burton Snowboards, Maggie Leon lends a hand to get others on the snow through customizations and designs to various equipment. It started as a capstone project with UVM and led to her landing a career and making it her passion.

Leon once shaped a custom board for a 15-year-old girl in Australia born with dwarfism to 3D-printing boots for a Paralympic athlete. Her desire to become an engineer derived from her father, who formulated coating for Oakley sunglasses.

Her impact has already been felt. Leon says she’s had a few UVM students reach out to her on how to become involved with snowboarding and how to help other women when it comes to riding. At 24 years old, Leon is changing the game and putting smiles on snowboarders just like her.

“It feels insane to help these people out, that’s why I love it so much,” Leon said. “But I mean, we have the resources and the knowledge to help these people, and sometimes it’s hard to explain from a business standpoint why it makes sense, but to me, it’s just the right thing to do.”

