Vail Resorts announces $20/hr minimum wage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vail Resorts announces a bump in pay for employees who work within their North American resorts.

Vails new CEO Kirsten Lynch announced a $20 an hour minimum wage for all 37 of its North American Resorts. They say its effective for the 2022-2023 ski and ride season.

Here in the Northeast that means there will be a $5/per hour increase at Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, and Hunter.

A $7/per hour increase at Attitash, Crotched, Sunapee, and Wildcat.

Entry-level Ski Patrollers and Maintenance teams will start at $21 per hour. Vail Resorts is also increasing non-entry level employees pay to ensure career and leadership wage differentials.

Part of the $175 million, the resort is also investing in human resources, affordable housing, updated perks and benefits, and career development.

The resort also says 21 new ski lifts are planned for next season across 14 resorts, coast to coast. This includes significant upgrades to the lifts at Stowe Mountain and Mount Snow.

