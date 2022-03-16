Vt. DMV rolling out new inspection sticker system

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters going in for their annual car inspections this year have noticed some changes. The DMV says it is changing where inspection stickers are printed, what they look like, and where they are placed. The big changes are something that car owners, mechanics, and even the police are trying to get used to.

Upwards of 540,000 Vermonters get their cars inspected every year for safety and emissions compliance. But this year it will look different.

“I don’t know what the changes are all about. I didn’t see anything broken with the old system,” said James Jimmo, a car owner we spoke with.

Starting in January, the state began using a new on-demand inspection system with different inspection stickers. Around 4,700 cars have them so far. And if you’ve seen one, you’ve probably noticed they’re now in the bottom left corner of the windshield, not the upper middle. Another change -- the sticker color will be the same every year, something police say will make it harder to pull people over.

“There’s no way to know which have expired unless you have essentially eagle vision or you have the car stopped already,” said Montpelier Police Sgt. Chris Truhan.

“It’s all going to be a learning process for law enforcement as far as seeing inspection stickers and ascertaining whether they’re valid or not,” said Rutland County Sheriff Lt. Kevin Geno.

Beginning next week, all 1,183 Vermont inspection sites will transition to the new sticker printer system. The DMV says it’s a perk for those sites because they can print stickers as needed instead of ordering them in batches through the mail. The DMV’s Tony Facos says the pros of the new system outweigh the cons. “It’ll print this -- the inspection sticker -- and there’s a lot more information on that sticker as well for law enforcement to validate that it is the correct inspection sticker for that vehicle and that there was a full inspection,” he said.

Officials say the new system will improve efficiency and accuracy. And because there won’t be extra inspection stickers sitting around, they also hope fewer of them will get stolen.

“Those are a valuable commodity to people who don’t want to get their cars inspected or to get the cars inspected, and so I think this may be the way to go in the future,” Lt. Geno said.

There’s also technology on the new stickers that can help law enforcement on the scene. “I can actually scan the QR code and have all the vehicle information report right at my fingertips as opposed to having to go back to my computer in the car,” Sgt. Truhan said.

The state says the program cost just short of a million dollars. Inspection sites do not need to pay for the printers and tech support is included.

