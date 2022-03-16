What would daylight saving time all the time be like?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act that would make daylight saving time permanent.

“Let’s put it this way, we lived with it before they started doing it and I think we could probably get along again,” said Patsy of Plattsburgh.

Daylight saving time dates back to 1918. It’s aimed at allowing more evening sunlight in the summer months. It runs eight months of the year, from March to November. Standard time runs the other four.

“Doesn’t really affect me too much,” said Justin Rivers of Plattsburgh. “My clock in my car has been this time since I bought the car.”

A 2021 AP-NORC poll found the majority of Americans don’t want to switch back and forth anymore, but that more people want to stay on standard time than on daylight saving time.

So what would it mean for us if we were to adopt one time all the time? Let’s look at two holidays for reference.

On July 4th, when daylight saving is usually in effect, the sun comes up at 5:15 a.m.

If we were to adopt standard time, it would come up an hour earlier at 4:15 a.m. and it would set at 7:40 p.m. instead of 8:40 p.m.

Now on Christmas, when standard time is usually in effect, the sun rises at 7:30 a.m., but if we adopt daylight saving, it would come up an hour later at 8:30 a.m. And it would go down at 5:15 p.m. instead of 4:15 p.m.

We checked in with Boquet Valley Central School District Superintendent Josh Meyer to see what year-round daylight saving would mean for schools and students who would be waiting for the bus in the dark.

“Like anything else, if this actually passes, as a school district we will embrace that change and reassess our safety procedures and ensure we are doing everything we can to keep the students as safe as possible,” Meyer said.

In 2007, daylight saving was extended by four weeks.

“Makes the day feel a little bit longer, a little bit better and a little brighter,” said Cheryl Constantly of Plattsburgh.

Now, we’ll have to see if it will last all year long.

