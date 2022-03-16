Will Vail’s wage increase be too steep for other businesses to compete?

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - In the midst of a nationwide labor shortage, Vail resorts is investing $175 million to retain and attract workers.

Here in the Northeast, Vermont is home to three Vail resorts, New York has one and there are four in New Hampshire.

By November, thousands of employees at the eight ski resorts across our region will make a minimum of $20 an hour.

The workers say raising wages makes it possible to turn their passion into a career.

From ticket counters to lift operators to food service workers, about 900 employees call Stowe Mountain Resort home during the ski and ride season. And next winter, new talent will earn $5 more an hour than before.

“There’s the phrase about ski bumming. People ask if it’s a real job, and it is. We have a lot of skills, we’re on patrol, we’re EMTs, we’re responsible for evacuating lifts,” said Becca Waldo, the ski patrol supervisor at the Stowe Mountain Resort.

Waldo has been overseeing safety on the slopes for the past five years. She’s looking forward to the financial security her dream job now offers.

“It is a really fun job, but it feels great to be valued by the company and being compensated in a way that we’ll be able to have this be a sustainable choice,” she said.

“The ski industry here in the Northeast is very competitive. There are so many ski areas within a relatively tight geographic area and they’re all competing for the same talent. A lot of these jobs are very specialized. They require skillsets and experience that you can’t find everywhere,” said Adam White, a spokesperson for Vail Resorts.

And enhancing the workplace experience is why White says the company is making these commitments to its 40,000-50,000 employees nationwide. Among the promises, a $20 minimum wage, compression adjustment for salaried employees and affordable housing.

“Building new housing on the land that we own could be the decision-maker for a lot of people who couldn’t otherwise come here and work,” White said.

But economics experts suspect these massive incentives could run the risk of putting other mountain town businesses in a bind.

“For some firms, it means that they will be able to, perhaps painfully, raise wages in order to retain the workers they have or to try to increase their own workforce. In some cases, that may mean passing on increased prices to consumers. In some cases, that will come out of profit margins, and that depends a lot on the structure of the industry,” said Emily Beam, an assistant professor of economics at UVM.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harring acknowledges this is a sign of the times and businesses will need to adapt, but for some, Vail’s wage raise will be too steep to compete. So he suggests incorporating creative alternatives.

“Whether it’s looking to help with transportation or offer child care or maybe housing, but I think other things that don’t necessarily cost money are things like flexibility in their hours,” Harrington said.

On the other side of Mount Mansfield, the independent owner of neighboring Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Bill Stritzler, tells me he admires the move. In addition to a 7% wage increase this year, employees will get another 7% bump this upcoming winter.

