BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will be warming up as we head into the end of the workweek with 50s and 60s on the way. High pressure will build to our south and east, bringing warm, southerly winds for St. Patrick’s Day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with afternoon highs heading into the upper 50s and low 60s, about 20 degrees above normal for mid March.

Clouds thicken up on Friday, but temperatures remain mild in the low to mid 50s. Plan on plenty of rain for the start of the weekend. Precipitation will start as a mix of rain and snow on Friday night, but quickly change over to all rain by Saturday morning. Showers will continue through the day on Saturday with cloudy skies and likely linger into Saturday night. As showers taper off on Sunday, colder temperatures will return, especially in the mountains, changing some rain showers over to some wet snow. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s.

Most of next week will see unsettled, but seasonably mild conditions. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid week, with another round of rain expected for late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will hold steady through most of the period in the mid 40s.

