BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a gray, damp, drizzly start to the day, we’ll see big improvements as we get into the afternoon when the sun makes a big appearance. Temperatures will be warming up to much above average levels (normal high for Burlington is now 41°).

The sunshine and even warmer temperatures will continue into St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. A system coming up the east coast may just clip some of our far southern & eastern areas with some rain showers late in the day.

There will be more in the way of clouds on Friday, so temperatures will come down a notch.

A frontal system will be bringing rain on Saturday. It may start out as a wintry mix in the Northeast Kingdom & northern NH on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

As the system moves eastward through our area, showers will linger into Sunday, and there could also be some mountain snow showers.

We’ll turn partly sunny again as we head into next week along with seasonable temperatures.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of spring preview weather over the next few days. -Gary

