Advertisement

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital....
Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and two others were wounded during a shooting on a South Florida commuter bus.

Fort Lauderdale police say the shooting occurred Thursday on a Broward County Transit bus just outside police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital. The two others remained at the hospital.

Officials say three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car.

Police said the shooter was in custody and didn’t believe there was any further threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fair Haven woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck.
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck
The DMV says it has changed where inspection stickers are printed, what they look like, and...
Vt. DMV rolling out new inspection sticker system
Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April...
Canada to drop COVID tests for vaccinated visitors: official
Springing forward and falling back could become a thing of the past. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate...
What would daylight saving time all the time be like?
Police arrest Clarence Lee Jackson.
Police arrest Plattsburgh man after shooting, assault

Latest News

A program in New York's North Country that helps students and families in need hopes to expand....
Push to expand New York Community School program
Vt. lawmakers approve measure for thermal energy bill
St. Paddy's day cheer flows at Winooski pub
St. Paddy's day cheer flows at Winooski pub
President Joe Biden meets virtually with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office...
Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case
Report: Threats, violence taking toll on US educators